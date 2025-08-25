Watch The Film

She Lost Everything… But Found Her True Path

Ruth’s story is more than ancient history—it’s a journey we all can relate to. Ruth, A Journey Home brings this timeless tale to life with heart, courage, and faith that refuses to waver.

Thrown into a world she doesn’t know, Ruth faces heartbreak, uncertainty, and impossible choices. Yet with every step, she discovers the power of loyalty, love, and the courage to start over.

With breathtaking visuals, unforgettable performances, and a story that resonates across generations, this film isn’t just entertainment—it’s an experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Feel her struggle. Celebrate her triumph. Don’t miss Ruth, A Journey Home.